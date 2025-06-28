Triple H has one word reaction to brutal spot at WWE Night of Champions 2025

A brutal spot took place during a match at WWE Night of Champions 2025. Triple H has reacted to this spot.

One of the most highly anticipated matches of WWE Night of Champions was the Street Fight between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. This feud started after Rodriguez cost Mami her Queen of the Ring match on the June 9 episode of RAW. The former Judgment Day member retaliated against Big Mami Cool by costing her in return during the qualifier the following week. Last week on the red brand, both women came to blows in the ring. Roxanne Perez also got involved in the brawl. As a result, Raquel was able to put The Eradicator through a table.

Tonight, at Night of Champions, both women competed in a brutal Street Fight. During the match, Raquel powerbombed Rhea Ripley through a table cover that was set up across the barricade at ringside. However, in the end, it was Mami who walked away with the win.

Following this brutal spot, Triple H took to X/Twitter to react to the incident with one word:

"Brutality…#WWENOC."

Check out his tweet below:

It will be interesting to see what's next for Rhea Ripley after this win at Night of Champions.

