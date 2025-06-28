Triple H has one word reaction to brutal spot at WWE Night of Champions 2025

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jun 28, 2025 19:08 GMT
Triple H
Triple H is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image source: WWE.com]

A brutal spot took place during a match at WWE Night of Champions 2025. Triple H has reacted to this spot.

One of the most highly anticipated matches of WWE Night of Champions was the Street Fight between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. This feud started after Rodriguez cost Mami her Queen of the Ring match on the June 9 episode of RAW. The former Judgment Day member retaliated against Big Mami Cool by costing her in return during the qualifier the following week. Last week on the red brand, both women came to blows in the ring. Roxanne Perez also got involved in the brawl. As a result, Raquel was able to put The Eradicator through a table.

Tonight, at Night of Champions, both women competed in a brutal Street Fight. During the match, Raquel powerbombed Rhea Ripley through a table cover that was set up across the barricade at ringside. However, in the end, it was Mami who walked away with the win.

Following this brutal spot, Triple H took to X/Twitter to react to the incident with one word:

"Brutality…#WWENOC."

Check out his tweet below:

It will be interesting to see what's next for Rhea Ripley after this win at Night of Champions.

About the author
Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
