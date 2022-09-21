"I think the ball's in his court"- Triple H open to signing huge sports star with WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has shared his thoughts on potentially signing NBA Superstar Dwight Howard to the company.

Howard, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, appeared at the WWE tryouts after Triple H took over the reins from Vince McMahon. He also cut an intense promo, calling himself 'Shogun King of the Shadows.'

Speaking with The Sporting News after the recent Crown Jewel press conference, Hunter stated that the NBA legend was "incredibly entertaining" at the tryouts. Triple H also extended an offer for Howard to join the promotion.

“I think the ball’s in his court. It’s a funny thing, Dwight, in the conversations we had was like, ‘I really want to do this, I’m serious. I really want to do this.’ But we hear that a lot, and there’s a difference between saying, ‘I wanna do this,’ and putting the grind and doing the work to get there. [He] came by our tryouts in Nashville, was incredibly entertaining, jumping in promos by himself and with others. Incredibly entertaining, really driven to want to do this," said Hunter.

Triple H compared the situation to other popular icons signing with WWE

WWE has not shied away from featuring famous celebrities and sports personalities on TV in the past. Many popular icons like Bad Bunny and Mike Tyson have stepped inside the squared circle and competed in a match.

Triple H mentioned the grind and work ethic of part-timers like Logan Paul and Tyson Fury when talking about Dwight Howard. The Game added that the former NBA Champion needs to put in the work like others in the past.

"It’s just a matter for him if he’s got a lot of things going on. So when he says, ‘Hey, I wanna give this a shot,’ he’s got my phone number. All he’s gotta do is call me, and we’ll see what can happen. If he’s willing to put in the grind and drive that guys like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny and Tyson Fury are willing to put in, then let’s go," Hunter added." (H/T Fightful)

Dwight Howard is one of the most famous NBA players of the current era. His promo at WWE tryouts was lauded by many, including Hunter himself. However, only time will tell if he'll ever make the transition to pro wrestling.

Do you wish to see Howard compete inside the squared circle? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far