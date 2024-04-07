Triple H opens up on backstage relationship with The Rock: "You couldn't even comprehend"

Triple H just opened up on his backstage relationship with The Rock now that both have corporate roles.

Triple H and The Rock have both come a long way in their respective careers. From struggling to get over with the fans in the early part of their careers to becoming legends in their own right, both men have become icons in the industry and inspired the next generation of wrestlers. Today, both The Game and The Great One have settled into their corporate roles at the WWE Headquarters which is a great reward for all their hard work over the years.

Given that WrestleMania is just a few hours away, The Game's sitdown interview was shown on the WrestleMania XL kick-off show where Triple H opened up on his relationship for The Rock. He showed a great deal of respect for his once adversary during the interview:

“It’s funny in our careers they’ve someways gone wildly different and in someways it’s paralleled. I don’t know in someways it’s just so poetic. To me in away we’re both in this spot going into WrestleMania 40 like if you would’ve looked back at Rocky Maivia and Hunter Hearst Helmsley……flash forward however many years, you couldn’t even comprehend that, you know. He’s the biggest star in some manner in the world but yet I still see the same guy. We’re still approaching it from that same passion point of who we are just wanting it to be great. So, it’s fun."

The Rock is set to team up with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania XL.

