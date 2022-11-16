Triple H paid significantly less money to bring former Universal Champion back to WWE, legend claims

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes Triple H wrote Braun Strowman a small cheque for his return to the company.

The Monster of all Monsters returned to the Stamford-based promotion in September this year after being released in 2021. Strowman did not join any other company during his time away from WWE. He wrestled a few matches on the independent circuit and was a key figure in the formation of Control Your Narrative, an independent wrestling organization.

Speaking on the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair stressed that Triple H's checkbook is significantly lighter than it used to be. Flair added that Hunter did not face any competition in signing the former Universal Champion.

"You [Braun Strowman] look around at projects and you realize that you're still a young kid and you need to make money, you've got a family. I can guarantee you that Hunter's checkbook isn't as big as it was. It's just the way the world works. Guys are coming back looking for work, like Karl [Anderson] and I'm sure they're they didn't get big raises." [52:20 - 52:48]

Ric Flair commented on Triple H re-signing several former WWE stars

Triple H has brought back several formerly released stars since taking over the keys to the company's creative department. Hunter has also promoted a few wrestlers from NXT to the main roster, providing much-needed depth to RAW and SmackDown.

Ric Flair stressed the need to bring back former stars on the same podcast, stating that both AEW and WWE need deep rosters because of today's hectic schedule.

"The most important thing is everybody got a job and is working. I don't think that time where you're passing out money on either Tony's [Khan] part or WWE's part, whether it's passing out money to bring people back in when you've got so many hours of TV to produce. You need bodies, you need guys. Their injuries are going on left and right. People get hurt more often now on a more regular basis in both companies and I think they both realize they need to be deep." [53:08 - 53:40]

Besides bringing in formerly released stars, Triple H has significantly altered the presentation of WWE's weekly shows and premium live events.

