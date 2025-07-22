Triple H pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne after his passing

Triple H paid a tribute to legendary singer and WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne after he passed away at the age of 76.The lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 as a celebrity. Three weeks ago, Ozzy performed his final show from a throne on stage at Villa Park in Birmingham.On Instagram, Triple H shared a photo with Ozzy Osbourne, explaining his passion for music and how The Game looked up to him. He added that his dream had become a reality when Ozzy got involved with the WWE.&quot;Rock and Roll Heaven just received The Prince of Darkness, and if I know Lem, he asked what took you so Fkn’g long to get up there!! Ozzy was one of a kind. His relentless passion for music was something I always looked up to. From the moment I heard the first riff of Paranoid I was hooked on this sound that I never heard before. My dream turned into reality as Ozzy would become involved with @wwe and eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame,&quot; wrote Triple H.WWE's Chief Content Officer added:&quot;My condolences to Sharon, your children and grandchildren who had the fortunate pleasure of your time. Give Lem a hug from me and I’ll see you on the other side 🦇 Give em Hell Ozzy. “Walking out on another stage Another town, another place Sometimes I don’t feel right Nerves wound up too damn tight People keep telling me it’s bad for my health But kicking back don’t make it.&quot;Check out Triple H's post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBlack Sabbath's iconic song &quot;War Pigs&quot; served as the theme for NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 and also last year's Survivor Series. Apart from that, Ozzy Osbourne himself had appeared on WWE television in the past.