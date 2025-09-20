Triple H picks massive WWE name as his opponent if he returns to the ring for one more match

WWE CCO Triple H has named the wrestler he would like to face if he returns to wrestling. The Game wants to face Roman Reigns if he manages to step back in the ring.It's been over three years since Paul Levesque called it quits and announced his retirement at WrestleMania 38. His health issues forced him to retire and he was robbed of a retirement match. On Good Morning America, Triple H was asked who he would like to wrestle if he somehow managed to return to the ring. The WWE CCO had the following to say in response:“If I got back in at this point I’d be wrestling Father Time is what I’d be doing. Nobody, mostly me, wants to see me back in the ring. I think in this moment right now, a current superstar, if I could go back in time and do what I did at my peak, it would be Roman Reigns. He’s a great guy, incredible talent, incredible performer. Out making movies right now, still a WWE Superstar, but branching out into Hollywood. He’s gonna be massive.”WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKTriple H was asked who he would like to wrestle if he got back into the ring: “If I got back in at this point I’d be wrestling Father Time is what I’d be doing. Nobody, mostly me, wants to see me back in the ring. I think in this moment right now, a current superstar, if ITriple H and Roman Reigns' 2016 WWE feudRoman Reigns defended the WWE World title in the 2016 Men's Royal Rumble match. He almost lasted the entirety of the match, but The Game had other plans. He shockingly entered the match and went on to throw Reigns off the top rope. He then won the match and the WWE World title in the process, by throwing Dean Ambrose out of the ring.Thus, he kicked off a feud with Roman Reigns on the road to WrestleMania 32. At The Show of Shows, the two megastars faced off in the main event of the night. In the end, Roman Reigns managed to put Triple H down to become the new WWE World Champion.