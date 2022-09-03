Triple H discloses original plans to face young WWE star at WrestleMania

WWE legend Triple H has said that there were plans for him to have another WrestleMania match against young star Gable Steveson.

Triple H's last match in WWE came in 2021 when he faced Randy Orton in a match on RAW. He had to call time on his career after he was hospitalized due to a heart condition.

Gable is the second Olympic wrestling gold medalist signed by the promotion, after Kurt Angle. He won a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in freestyle wrestling.

In his recent interaction with BT Sport, The Game revealed that he was originally meant to face Gable Steveson at The Show of Shows, but those plans were shelved following his heart issues.

"There was a plan for me to do something at WrestleMania that we had talked about. I was to do something with Gable Steveson and tried to get him launched and get going," said Triple H. [46:27 to 46:37]

Triple H said he wasn't keen on having another match and had called time on his career. But he was keen on giving a young star like Steveson the rub.

"At that same period of time we were doing the stuff with Gable, like finalizing his commitment to us and all that stuff when the idea came for me to do the thing with Gable, I went to Vince and he was like, 'Wow, I love it. Let's go.' That was a thought for me, was like, 'Oh, I can work with this kid, put him over, get him rolling, this will be great. That's what I would like to do, if nothing else. But when they came to me and then said, 'It's done' [his in-ring career], there's no regrets, no sadness," said The Game. [49:00 to 49:40]

What has Gable Steveson done so far in WWE?

After making a brief appearance at SummerSlam in 2021, Gable Steveson was signed by WWE in September 2021, under the Next in Line program.

Steveson featured at WrestleMania earlier this year, introduced by Stephanie McMahon on night 1 of the show, and then suplexed Chad Gable on night 2 of the show.

The Olympic gold medalist was drafted to RAW at last year's Draft, but hasn't wrestled yet.

Do you think Gable Steveson can be a big star in the company? Comment below!

