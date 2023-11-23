Triple H could be playing an important role in former WWE Champion's return, according to wrestling icon

Former ECW star Francine recently spoke about Triple H's involvement in CM Punk's potential return to WWE.

Punk was fired from AEW earlier this year. Since then, fans have been speculating that The Second City Saint may return to WWE. With Survivor Series 2023 emanating from Punk's hometown of Chicago, many believe he may show up at Allstate Arena on Saturday.

On The Queen's Extreme podcast, Francine mentioned that Triple H would probably have a say in Punk's potential comeback. She added that The Game may not be in charge, but he would definitely be a part of the conversation.

"That's what I'm saying, Triple H is still there. Not in control, but I'm sure he's got his finger stirring the pot a little bit. I'm sure he's in talks and is present in things."

Francine also said Punk likes to keep fans guessing, and there was no guarantee that he would appear in any pro wrestling promotion.

"Again, we've said this for months now: we don't know where he's gonna end up. We don't even know if he's gonna come back to wrestling. I think he likes to keep everybody guessing. Good ol' Phil. That's what he does." [3:05 - 3:45]

CM Punk once held the WWE Championship for 434 days

In 2011, CM Punk was arguably the hottest star in WWE, coming off a great summer where he cut his iconic pipebomb promo.

He won the WWE Championship at Survivor Series 2011, defeating Alberto Del Rio. The 45-year-old star then started a title run that was among the longest reigns of the modern generation.

The Second City Saint had stellar matches against several top names like Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan, Chris Jericho, Ryback, John Cena, and The Rock. He finally dropped the gold to The People's Champion at Royal Rumble 2013, ending his 434-day reign.

