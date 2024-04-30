Triple H poses with "champion" backstage on WWE RAW 

Triple H shared a picture on social media posing with a "champion" backstage on WWE RAW.

Patrick Mahomes is widely regarded as one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of the modern era. Although he is just a few years into his career, the 28-year-old is already a three-time Super Bowl Champion. He is currently on track to becoming one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time.

Tonight on RAW, Patrick Mahomes showed up with Logan Paul. He was also involved in Logan's segment, where he handed him his Super Bowl rings so that the United States Champion could attack Jey Uso. Later, he was confronted by Braun Strowman. However, Jey stopped Braun before something bad could happen.

During the show, Triple H took to X social media platform to post a picture of him standing next to the NFL great and shaking hands backstage at RAW.

"Always good to have an extra champ in the house."

Check out his tweet below:

NFL and WWE have been partnering up a lot in recent weeks. WWE has created so many custom NFL title belts.

For many years, the Super Bowl winning team showed up on RAW the following night. With Triple H in charge, it will be interesting to see if Patrick Mahomes will make more appearances in the company.