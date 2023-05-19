Triple H posts heartfelt message for recently deceased superstar

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently posted a heartfelt message on social media for Superstar Billy Graham, who recently passed away.

On May 17, the wrestling world was saddened by the tragic passing of Superstar Billy Graham. The Hall of Famer was an influential figure in the wrestling industry in the '70s and '80s. Graham, who started his career with the American Wrestling Association, joined WWE (erstwhile WWWF) in 1975. He is said to have been a major influence on many past and current wrestling stars.

Once the news of his passing broke, WWE Superstars and fans sent their condolences to Billy Graham's family. Triple H recently took to Twitter to also send out a message following the passing of the legend.

"The most imitated man to ever step in the ring… but there was only one “Superstar” Billy Graham. RIP my friend…..My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans."

Check out the tweet below:

Triple H @TripleH The most imitated man to ever step in the ring… but there was only one “Superstar” Billy Graham.



RIP my friend…..



My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. The most imitated man to ever step in the ring… but there was only one “Superstar” Billy Graham.RIP my friend…..My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. https://t.co/Va5ed7NJsH

Triple H is currently the Chief Content Officer in WWE

The Game is currently the Chief Content Officer in WWE after taking over the reins of creative last year following Vince McMahon's retirement. Triple H, who was himself heavily influenced by the late Billy Graham, has brought back some notable stars since becoming the Chief Content Officer.

On This Day in WWE @OTD_in_WWE



"Superstar Billy Graham was the first to realise that it took more than good matches to become a household name



"It took charisma, it took personality, it took a body...He truly was the first sports entertainer" @TripleH at the 2004 WWE Hall of Fame:"Superstar Billy Graham was the first to realise that it took more than good matches to become a household name"It took charisma, it took personality, it took a body...He truly was the first sports entertainer" .@TripleH at the 2004 WWE Hall of Fame:"Superstar Billy Graham was the first to realise that it took more than good matches to become a household name "It took charisma, it took personality, it took a body...He truly was the first sports entertainer" https://t.co/DwuvmUxJiM

The 14-time world champion recently booked an event in Puerto Rico and has also brought back the WWE Draft. As WWE heads to Saudi Arabia on May 27, The Game will book the crowning of a new World Heavyweight Champion. Either Seth Rollins or AJ Styles will win the title after making it to the finals of the tournament.

Triple H's booking has also caught flak from the WWE Universe after Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen how The Game will book the feuds in the future.

What have you made of The Game's booking in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes