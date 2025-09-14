Triple H posts picture with Stephanie McMahon; shares one-word message

WWE CCO Triple H shared a one-word message on his X handle while tagging Stephanie McMahon in the post. The couple attended tonight's &quot;Once In A Lifetime&quot; boxing fight between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford.The Game has been quite active on social media for a while now and regularly shares updates with his massive fanbase. He currently boasts 8 million fans on his X handle.Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were in attendance at tonight's much-anticipated boxing fight between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford. The WWE CCO took a picture with Stephanie at the event and shared it with his fans on his X handle, with the following caption:&quot;Showtime. #CaneloCrawford @StephMcMahon @netflix&quot;Stephanie McMahon talks about Triple H's health scareBack in 2021, The Game suffered a cardiac event, leaving his fans worried for his health. Stephanie McMahon recently discussed the same on her podcast. Here's what she said:“I almost lost Paul, my husband, and what’s weird and I haven’t talked about it, is I always had a feeling that I was going to lose him early. I just had that feeling. After we got through everything, that feeling went away. It’s like a pattern that was supposed to happen changed.” [H/T SEScoops]Wrestlelamia.com @wrestlelamiaLINKWWE Wrestlers who retired on the &quot;Grandest Stage&quot; Wrestlemania. Triple H - Wrestlemania 38 Undertaker - Wrestlemania 36 Kurt Angle - Wrestlemania 35 Batista - Wrestlemania 35The WWE legend couldn't compete ever again in his condition, no matter how much he wanted to step foot in the ring. At WrestleMania 38 in 2022, he came out to the ring to a huge applause from the fans in attendance. He then left his shoes in the ring, making it clear that his in-ring career had finally come to an end. Triple H has been working full-time in a backstage capacity ever since. He currently holds the position of WWE's Chief Content Officer and handles the creative aspects of the company's weekly programming.