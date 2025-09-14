  • home icon
  Triple H posts picture with Stephanie McMahon; shares one-word message

Triple H posts picture with Stephanie McMahon; shares one-word message

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Sep 14, 2025 04:33 GMT
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

WWE CCO Triple H shared a one-word message on his X handle while tagging Stephanie McMahon in the post. The couple attended tonight's "Once In A Lifetime" boxing fight between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford.

The Game has been quite active on social media for a while now and regularly shares updates with his massive fanbase. He currently boasts 8 million fans on his X handle.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were in attendance at tonight's much-anticipated boxing fight between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford. The WWE CCO took a picture with Stephanie at the event and shared it with his fans on his X handle, with the following caption:

"Showtime. #CaneloCrawford @StephMcMahon @netflix"

Stephanie McMahon talks about Triple H's health scare

Back in 2021, The Game suffered a cardiac event, leaving his fans worried for his health. Stephanie McMahon recently discussed the same on her podcast. Here's what she said:

“I almost lost Paul, my husband, and what’s weird and I haven’t talked about it, is I always had a feeling that I was going to lose him early. I just had that feeling. After we got through everything, that feeling went away. It’s like a pattern that was supposed to happen changed.” [H/T SEScoops]
The WWE legend couldn't compete ever again in his condition, no matter how much he wanted to step foot in the ring. At WrestleMania 38 in 2022, he came out to the ring to a huge applause from the fans in attendance. He then left his shoes in the ring, making it clear that his in-ring career had finally come to an end.

Triple H has been working full-time in a backstage capacity ever since. He currently holds the position of WWE's Chief Content Officer and handles the creative aspects of the company's weekly programming.

Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

