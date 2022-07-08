"In short, he 'gets it'" - Triple H praises WWE commentator for making the switch so seamlessly

Triple H has been responsible for bringing countless new signings to WWE over the last several years.

In light of Pat McAfee signing an extension multiyear contract with WWE, The Game took to social media this afternoon to praise the SmackDown commentator and his ability to transition from professional athletics to entertainment. Tweeting out:

"Very few can transition from professional athletics to entertainment the way @PatMcAfeeShow has. In short, he 'gets it' & the authenticity he brings to his fans & the @WWE Universe is the same he brings to every facet of his life. A pleasure working wit him. (Plus, he's jacked!)," Triple H said in a tweet.

Triple H @TripleH WWE @WWE



wwe.com/shows/smackdow… BREAKING NEWS: @PatMcAfeeShow has signed a multiyear extension with WWE. BREAKING NEWS: @PatMcAfeeShow has signed a multiyear extension with WWE.wwe.com/shows/smackdow… Very few can transition from professional athletics to entertainment the way @PatMcAfeeShow has. In short, he “gets it” & the authenticity he brings to his fans & the @WWE Universe is the same he brings to every facet of his life. A pleasure working with him. (Plus, he’s jacked!) twitter.com/wwe/status/154… Very few can transition from professional athletics to entertainment the way @PatMcAfeeShow has. In short, he “gets it” & the authenticity he brings to his fans & the @WWE Universe is the same he brings to every facet of his life. A pleasure working with him. (Plus, he’s jacked!) twitter.com/wwe/status/154…

Triple H brought Pat McAfee to WWE NXT

Long before Pat McAfee joined Michael Cole in the SmackDown broadcast booth, McAfee was part of Triple H's black and gold brand of NXT.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Game brought Pat McAfee into WWE NXT. The former NFL punter quickly found himself engaged in a rivalry with the leader of The Undisputed Era, Adam Cole.

The rivalry lasted several months and featured McAfee in two separate matches with the current All Elite Wrestling star. A singles match, which was followed up by War Games a few months later.

While McAfee didn't win either match, he would go on to win his first match on the WWE main roster when he defeated Theory during night two of WrestleMania 38.

McAfee will compete again on July 30 at SummerSlam as he is scheduled to take on SmackDown Superstar Happy Corbin.

No matter what Pat McAfee has been asked to do in WWE, he has done a spectacular job. With the former NFL punter under a new multiyear deal with WWE, it appears that the sky is the limit in regards to what McAfee can do for the company going forward.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win at SummerSlam? Pat McAfee Happy Corbin 1 votes so far