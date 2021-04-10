Triple H and Shawn Michaels provide information on Adam Cole's future in WWE

WWE NXT recently presented their biggest TakeOver of all time. It was a two-night event titled WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. One of the matches on the card saw Adam Cole and Kyle O' Reilly fight tooth and nail to get the win in the main event of Night 2.

The match was a brutal encounter. It ended with O'Reilly sandwiching Cole between his knee wrapped in a metal chain and a steel chair to get the win. The result of the match left many people wondering whether Adam Cole was heading up to the WWE main roster.

Speaking to Michael Morales of Lucha Libre Online, NXT Founder and Executive Producer Triple H touched upon what was next for the former NXT Champion in WWE:

“One loss and you’re out”. “It’s a funny thing, when you succeed here and you do really well here for a fairly long period of time, there are moments in time where you're telling me stories and then you know something definitive happens like tonight and people think: ‘That's the end of it. Certainly that's the end of the book. That's the end of the chapter. He has to move on’. That’s not that case at all. You know, if that were the case then, half this roster would be leaving tonight. It's not the case at all. It's a chapter in the story. It's a chapter in The Saga that they're telling. Kyle O'Reilly proving himself against the man that said he was the leader of the Undisputed Era and was just dragging them all along and we're just his his lackeys. Proving that he’s not a lackey anymore. So if I’m Adam Cole, I can’t imagine that sits very well with him. So I would imagine that’s not the end of the story”.

Shawn Michaels also chimed in and added to what Triple H said:

“Yeah, this is right. This is taking Kyle O'Reilly to the next level. I think everybody would agree that Adam Cole has simply been in the top level for over a year here now. I think now Kyle O'Reilly has put himself on that same spot that was Adam Cole. I can't see that stopping now”.

Adam Cole has had a monumental run in WWE NXT so far

Adam Cole

Adam Cole is one of the top stars in the esteemed history of WWE's Black and Gold Brand. He has made a name for himself by being the leader of the former dominant faction The Undisputed Era.

During his run in NXT, he also held the NXT Championship more than any other wrestler in the history of WWE for a record setting 403 days.

