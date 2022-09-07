Triple H provides major update on Pat McAfee's WWE future

Triple H has provided a major update regarding Pat McAfee's WWE future. In a recent tweet, The Game seemingly confirmed that the 35-year-old won't be part of the SmackDown commentary team for quite a while.

By the looks of it, McAfee is temporarily done with WWE. During his time with the company, he also competed as an in-ring performer, stepping in the ring at both WrestleMania 38 and SummerSlam 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Triple H sent out the following message, claiming that WWE wouldn't stand in McAfee's way with his decision.

"[email protected] approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We’d never stand in Pat’s way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career. Pat will remain a member of the @WWE Universe and we look forward to his return. #UpToSomethingSZN."

Check out Triple H's tweet below:

During his time as a commentator, McAfee was highly praised for his charisma. His partnership with veteran Michael Cole was often regarded as one of the best parts of the blue brand.

McAfee made his in-ring debut back in NXT during his feud against Adam Cole in 2020. While he did end up losing to the former NXT Champion, he remained unbeaten on the main roster except for a loss to Vince McMahon at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Pat McAfee recently confirmed his position on ESPN's 'College GameDay'

Pat McAfee recently took to Twitter to confirm his position on ESPN's 'College GameDay' broadcast on a full-time basis. He will be starting his new gig this Saturday in Austin, Texas from the Alabama vs. Texas match.

Taking to Twitter, he commented regarding the same, stating that he had always been a fan of GameDay. The 35-year-old also briefly revealed that he had a 'cool' conversation with WWE regarding his new role.

McAfee wrote:

"It’s an absolute honor 2 have this tweet tweeted about me. GameDay is a show that I’ve been a fan of FOREVER. So many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE..all moved quickly. Will lead show manana w/ all the deets. DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME,"

Check out the same tweet below:

It now remains to be seen when Pat McAfee will return to commentating in WWE and who will replace him in the booth on the blue brand going forward.

