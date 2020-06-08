Triple H provides update on Johnny Gargano's injury following WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Johnny Gargano might have gotten rather carried away during his match against Keith Lee on WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House

The Superstar will need some time to recover after what was a rather hard-hitting match

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Johnny Gargano was in a rather hard-hitting match with Keith Lee on WWE NXT TakeOver

The NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view was one of the best events put forward by WWE in a long time, and like most TakeOvers, this did not disappoint in any manner whatsoever. Given the fact that NXT's style is often far more hard-hitting than the WWE main roster, often there are more injuries to worry about from the NXT TakeOver: In Your House event. In a post-event teleconference, the WWE COO Triple H talked about injuries and said that Johnny Gargano was the only Superstar to have been hurt and provided details on the injury.

Triple H provides a brief on Johnny Gargano's injury following WWE NXT TakeOver

Johnny Gargano during his match with Keith Lee at WWE NXT TakeOver

During the post-event media teleconference, Triple H was asked if there were any injuries that WWE or the fans had to worry about when it came to the night. Triple H said that the only injury that he was aware of was the one that Gargano had suffered.

It appears that despite the fact that it was his opponent that headed into NXT TakeOver: In Your House with the kayfabe injuries, where his hand and his eye were hurt, it was Gargano who would tweak his lower back and hips. Triple H thankfully added that the injury was not a serious one, but he was a bit battered.

In fact, everyone else appeared to be in good health but it was a physical night and after the adrenaline left them, there would be a better report on the physical condition of the WWE NXT Superstars. The WWE veteran, Triple H, pointed out that adrenaline can do wonders for how the NXT Superstars feel immediately after the event, saying, “adrenaline is a magical thing".

Advertisement

There was specifically worry from the fans about Io Shirai, who jumped from the rather high house that had been made on the entrance ramp, but thankfully it appears that there are no serious injuries to worry about.

When it comes to Johnny Gargano, stay tuned to Sportskeeda, and we will provide updates on his health as and when it becomes clearer.