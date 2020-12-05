Triple H has confirmed that Karrion Kross is on the verge of making his WWE NXT return. Kross won the NXT Championship from Keith Lee in August 2020 but he was forced to immediately relinquish the title due to a shoulder injury.

Speaking to FOX Sports’ Ryan Satin ahead of NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Triple H said he expects Kross to return to action soon.

“Yeah. To quote him, ‘Tick tock, any second.’ Yeah, he’s there. He had one of those tricky injuries where you don’t know, and that was the difficult process for us.”

Triple H went on to say that Kross is “a sponge” when it comes to learning about the wrestling business. He also said the NXT Superstar has done everything he possibly can in order to return to full health.

“He’s one of those guys that, again, you want to run through a brick wall for. But, he’ll run through the brick wall for himself. That’s the other thing. He’s not here to sit back and go, ‘Man, I hope this heals well.’ He’s going to. If it doesn’t heal well, it’s not on him. It’s not on lack of effort.”

Although Triple H did not confirm exactly when Kross will be back, he said “it is just a timing thing” regarding his return.

Triple H’s NXT Championship situation

Adam Cole has been one of the most prominent Superstars on Triple H’s NXT brand over the last three years. He held the NXT Championship for a record-setting 403 days before losing it to Keith Lee at The Great American Bash in July.

Lee’s reign came to an abrupt end when he was defeated by Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver XXX in August. Four days later, Triple H decided that Kross would have to forfeit the title due to his shoulder separation.

Finn Balor won the vacant NXT Championship against Adam Cole on NXT Super Tuesday in September. However, he has not competed since retaining the title against Kyle O’Reilly at NXT TakeOver 31 in October. The Irishman suffered a broken jaw and blew out his ear drum in the match.