Triple H is pushing major name as the next 'Roman Reigns', and it's not working, says ex-WWE star

Roman Reigns was arguably the face of WWE following John Cena's move to Hollywood under Vince McMahon's regime. Meanwhile, Jonathan Coachman thinks Triple H is pushing another star similarly, and it's not working for them.

Gunther has been one of the biggest stars to come out of the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's creative regime. The Game has often ensured to protect The Ring General inside the ring and to keep him away from the weekly product when he doesn't have gold around his waist.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman pointed out that Triple H is forcing Gunther on the audience the same way Vince McMahon did around a decade ago with Roman Reigns, and the experiment is clearly not working.

"It almost feels like the early Roman Reigns' days when Vince [McMahon] shoved him down our throats and put him out there for multiple WrestleMania main events when he got booed out of the building, and then at one point it all flipped and switched, and all of a sudden he became the biggest star in the business. I don't see that for Gunther. I really, really don't," Coachman said.

Triple H's next 'Roman Reigns' could be John Cena's final WWE opponent

Gunther remained dominant most of his career as a performer in the Stamford-based promotion. Whether it was with Imperium or without, The Ring General often created history and shattered records with the titles that he held in the promotion, regardless of the creative regime.

Earlier this year, the 38-year-old WWE star was picked to be Goldberg's last-ever opponent in the promotion. The match in Atlanta exceeded expectations, and Da Man got the ending he deserved as a performer and the promise that Vince McMahon made before he left the company.

Multiple reports have suggested that Triple H plans to book Gunther as John Cena's final opponent when The Leader of Cenation has his final match for WWE in Washington at Saturday Night's Main Event. It'll be interesting to see if the two stars clash in December or not.

