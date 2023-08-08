Triple H quietly turned the most underrated superstar in WWE into a babyface in the last month

Triple H may have quietly turned WWE's most underrated superstar into a babyface this past month. Thanks to a rather unexpected alliance, the tables have turned without people realizing it.

It's hard not to cheer a superstar like Chad Gable when he puts on such incredible performances week after week. He's miles ahead of many stars on the WWE roster, even in terms of the character aspect. While it seemed like Triple H was pushing him into singles stardom, with Otis potentially joining the Maximum Male Models, Maxxine Dupri joined The Alpha Academy.

Since then, Triple H has seemingly turned Chad Gable into a babyface, along with Otis and Maxxine.

This week on RAW, Chad Gable defeated Ricochet, Tommaso Ciampa, and Matt Riddle in an incredible match to become the number-one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental title.

With their feud with The Viking Raiders out of the way, it looks like Alpha Academy vs. Imperium is the next direction we will see - eventually leading to Gable vs. Gunther.

While we don't expect The Game to make Gable the Intercontinental Champion, he would be an incredible pick to be the man to do it post-September 5, when Gunther breaks the Intercontinental Title record held by The Honky Tonk Man.

Are you a fan of Chad Gable? Sound off in the comments section below.

