Triple H reached out to current champion for WWE return soon after taking control of creative

One-half of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai recently spoke about how Triple H got in touch with her before SummerSlam 2022.

Kai returned to the company along with IYO SKY and Bayley to form Damage CTRL in July. She later secured the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside SKY from Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on the September 12 episode of RAW.

On the latest episode of the Out of Character podcast, Dakota Kai shared how her SummerSlam comeback materialized. She mentioned that Hunter reached out to her soon after he took charge of creative services.

"I heard from him the Thursday before SummerSlam. So he wasn't in that role for like a week, quite."

The Damage CTRL member stated that Bayley had contacted her to find out if she was already in talks with some company. She credited The Role Model for taking the idea to The Game and pushing for the team to debut at SummerSlam:

"Bayley texted me," Dakota said. "She's like, 'Hey, out of curiosity, are you talking to anyone right now in terms of companies' I said, 'Well, kind of but why do you ask?' She said that she in a last ditch attempt for this idea that she had for a group, she said she texted Hunter and gave it one last push." Kai continued, "I guess I didn't know if that would be a thing that he would even look to contact me. But sure enough (...) She sent him the idea and his first response after that was, 'What's Dakota doing?' Which is very weird." [0:26 - 2:01]

Triple H has brought in several released stars to WWE's main roster

Dakota Kai is not the only released superstar to have found her way back to WWE. Since Triple H took charge as head of the creative team, he has managed to recruit several formerly released NXT stars.

Some of the biggest names that returned under Hunter's regime are Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis, Candice LeRae, and Scarlett. Perhaps the biggest name to be back in the fold of things is Bray Wyatt, who made a spectacular appearance at WWE Extreme Rules this past Saturday.

