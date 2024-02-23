Triple H reacts to 39-year-old WWE star's emotional tweet

Triple H was one of many who were moved by a WWE star's recent tweet ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event.

Corey Graves hosted last night's Elimination Chamber Press Event in Perth, Australia. After the show, Graves shared a lengthy tweet sharing his thoughts about the upcoming mega event. Graves' emotional tweet stated how for three hours, "magic is real." Check out an excerpt from his tweet below:

"It’s not perfect. It never will be. It is the island of athletically gifted, misfit toys. Gathered together for a different type of mass. In a few hours, reality returns. Bills, business, diapers. Missed weddings. Forgotten birthdays. But for those 3 hours. Oh man, those 3 hours. Tens of thousands of rabid souls. Fans and performers, spilling their guts for one another. A communal catharsis. For 3 hours, magic is real."

Graves' tweet quickly garnered tons of reactions from fans with most of them praising him for penning an incredibly emotional message. Triple H noticed Graves' tweet as well and reacted to the same by reposting it.

Triple H reposts Graves' tweet (via Twitter)

Triple H is hyped for tomorrow's big event

The Game also shared a tweet hyping tomorrow's Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event. The WWE Hall of Famer seems quite excited for the massive event judging by his tweet.

Elimination Chamber: Perth features some of WWE's biggest names, including Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Logan Paul. The event will feature two Elimination Chamber matches. The winners of the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches would go on to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship and the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL, respectively.

Graves is currently the lead announcer on WWE SmackDown. He has been working as an announcer for WWE since his retirement about a decade ago.

What are your thoughts on Graves' tweet ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth? Let us know in the comments section below.

