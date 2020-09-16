Triple H reacts to the announcement of NXT TakeOver 

WWE has recently announced the next edition of NXT TakeOver, which is set to take place on October 4th, 2020. It will be the 31st edition of the event and with the huge success of the previous ones, fans will be looking forward to this as well.

Senior Producer of NXT and WWE Hall of Famer Triple H has been a huge force behind the success of the brand. The Game has now reacted to the announcement of the upcoming TakeOver event with an exciting tweet:

"In what has already been an exciting week for @WWENXT and @NXTUK, #WWENXT is getting ready to TAKE OVER Sunday, October 4th.... The road to #NXTTakeOver starts TONIGHT on @USA_Network at 8pm. #WeAreNXT"

The road to #NXTTakeOver starts TONIGHT on @USA_Network at 8pm. #WeAreNXT https://t.co/feehuPmXIq — Triple H (@TripleH) September 16, 2020

Which matches could take place at NXT TakeOver?

With less than three weeks remaining for the upcoming NXT TakeOver, the build to the event will surely start from this week's episode. The newly crowned NXT Champion Finn Balor could find his first challenger on tonight's episode of the black and gold brand of WWE.

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai is set to take on Shotzi Blackheart on tonight's episode in a non-title match. If the "tank girl" of NXT manages to pick up a victory over her, we might see the two face off for the title at the upcoming NXT TakeOver.

