Triple H reacts after announcing tournament for new WWE championship belt; inaugural champion to be crowned

Triple H has announced a huge new championship for WWE. Now, the first champion is going to be crowned.
As the head of creative in WWE, The Game has taken it into his hands to craft several intriguing stories for the company from several angles. A few weeks back, he also introduced a new title to the company: the WWE Speed Women's Championship. The title will be exclusively defended on X, as the matches take place in timed settings, with stars trying to get the win as fast as they can.
Triple H announced that the tournament would kick off with the first match. The winner will be crowned the inaugural champion.
In the first match, Lyra Valkyria faced IYO SKY. It was the first match of the tournament as well. The Damage CTRL member won the bout and advanced to the tournament's semi-finals.
"A new era of #WWESpeed is here. @Real_Valkyria and @Iyo_SkyWWE compete in the first match of the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament TODAY, 12pm ET / 9am PT exclusively on @X," he wrote.
The first round is to see three more bouts. Blair Davenport will face Naomi, Elektra Lopez will face Kairi Sane, and Candice LeRae will face Piper Niven. The win will depend on whether the stars can get the decision within the three-minute time limit. Triple H will present the title to the last one standing in the tournament.
IYO SKY has declared she will be the first-ever WWE Speed Women's Champion after Triple H's announcement
SKY quickly won against Valkyria, but given the high-speed nature of the match, it was not easy.
SKY was WWE Women's Champion until recently. Now, she's looking to replace it with a new belt. She took to the camera on her way up the ramp after winning the belt and declared that she was coming for the title.
"I will be... IYO SKY will be the first-ever Women's Speed Champion!" she said after the match.
It remains to be seen if her prediction comes true, but for it to happen, she will have to defeat two more stars.
