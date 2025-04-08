  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Triple H reacts to a crazy spot during WWE RAW match; praises several stars

Triple H reacts to a crazy spot during WWE RAW match; praises several stars

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 08, 2025 04:28 GMT
Triple H praised a RAW match (Images via WWE.com)
Triple H praised a RAW match (Images via WWE.com)

Triple H took to social media to post a message about the six-man tag team match that took place during RAW. American Made and El Grande Americano competed against the LWO.

Ad

It's still unclear who the person behind the mask is; many believe it's Chad Gable. There was a spot in the match where Joaquin Wilde wiped out Brutus Creed with a dive onto the floor after stepping off Cruz Del Toro and Julius Creed's back.

Triple H reacted to the crazy spot on X and praised the wrestlers in the match.

"Incredible physicality and … ingenuity in this match. A lot of talent in this ring. #WWERaw," wrote Triple H.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

During the bout, Ivy Nile, who was at ringside, handed El Grande Americano a small metal plate, and he slipped it inside his mask. The referee did not see it. Rey Mysterio spotted it, and he was wiped off the apron with a headbutt.

Dragon Lee tried to rip off El Grande Americano's mask in the corner, but the latter headbutted him with the metal inside his mask. El Grande Americano then hit Lee with a diving headbutt and won the match for his team.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी