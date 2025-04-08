Triple H reacts to a crazy spot during WWE RAW match; praises several stars

Triple H took to social media to post a message about the six-man tag team match that took place during RAW. American Made and El Grande Americano competed against the LWO.

It's still unclear who the person behind the mask is; many believe it's Chad Gable. There was a spot in the match where Joaquin Wilde wiped out Brutus Creed with a dive onto the floor after stepping off Cruz Del Toro and Julius Creed's back.

Triple H reacted to the crazy spot on X and praised the wrestlers in the match.

"Incredible physicality and … ingenuity in this match. A lot of talent in this ring. #WWERaw," wrote Triple H.

During the bout, Ivy Nile, who was at ringside, handed El Grande Americano a small metal plate, and he slipped it inside his mask. The referee did not see it. Rey Mysterio spotted it, and he was wiped off the apron with a headbutt.

Dragon Lee tried to rip off El Grande Americano's mask in the corner, but the latter headbutted him with the metal inside his mask. El Grande Americano then hit Lee with a diving headbutt and won the match for his team.

