Triple H reacts to legendary referee Dave Hebner's death

Legendary referee Dave Hebner is no longer with us. On Friday, it was reported on his nephew Brian's podcast Refin' It Up that the 73-year-old had passed away.

Many top names in the wrestling industry have shared heartfelt words for the former WWE referee, including Triple H. Moments ago, The King of Kings took to Twitter to share his sentiments regarding Dave's passing:

"I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Dave Hebner. My thoughts are with Earl and the entire Hebner family at this time.", Triple H tweeted.

Triple H @TripleH WWE @WWE



ms.spr.ly/6018bYUtw WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee David Hebner has passed away. WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee David Hebner has passed away.ms.spr.ly/6018bYUtw I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Dave Hebner. My thoughts are with Earl and the entire Hebner family at this time. twitter.com/wwe/status/153… I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Dave Hebner. My thoughts are with Earl and the entire Hebner family at this time. twitter.com/wwe/status/153…

According to Hebner's family, his health was deteriorating as of late, suffering from several medical complications, including Parkinson's disease. He is remembered for officiating many important matches, including Randy Savage vs. Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat at WrestleMania III, and Randy Savage vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania V.

Dave wasn't the only one from his family who went on to become a famous referee in WWE. His brother Earl also quickly rose the ranks of the company, being tasked with some of the most important matches on the card. Earl would also often officiate the main events of pay-per-views and even get involved in major storylines.

Triple H is one of many top stars who shared their thoughts on Dave Hebner's passing

While the two may not have often crossed paths in the company, it is safe to assume that Triple H had a good relationship with the Hebner family. The Game would often have to work alongside his brother Earl during his time in the company.

Given his impact on the industry, multiple legends in the pro wrestling business have reacted to his passing:

"#RIP Dave Hebner - You & @TheEarlHebner were always so kind & supportive towards myself & Jeff. I have lots of love for the entire Hebner family. My thoughts go out to your family & friends. Godspeed, Dave." Tweeted Matt Hardy

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND #RIP Dave Hebner - You & @TheEarlHebner were always so kind & supportive towards myself & Jeff. I have lots of love for the entire Hebner family. My thoughts go out to your family & friends. Godspeed, Dave. #RIP Dave Hebner - You & @TheEarlHebner were always so kind & supportive towards myself & Jeff. I have lots of love for the entire Hebner family. My thoughts go out to your family & friends. Godspeed, Dave. https://t.co/EWmxtkc4K2

"I'm sad to learn of Dave Hebner's passing. He & his brother Earl are two of the nicest people I've ever crossed paths with in Pro Wrestling. #RIPDaveHebner", wrote X-Pac.

Sean Waltman @TheRealXPac I'm sad to learn of Dave Hebner's passing. He & his brother Earl are two of the nicest people I've ever crossed paths with in Pro Wrestling. #RIPDaveHebner I'm sad to learn of Dave Hebner's passing. He & his brother Earl are two of the nicest people I've ever crossed paths with in Pro Wrestling. #RIPDaveHebner

"RIP Dave Hebner, you were always kind to me. All my best to the Hebner family.", Tweeted Hurricane Helms

Hurricane Helms @ShaneHelmsCom RIP Dave Hebner, you were always kind to me. All my best to the Hebner family. RIP Dave Hebner, you were always kind to me. All my best to the Hebner family. ❤️

We here at Sportskeeda are sorry to hear this tragic news and are keeping the Hebner family in our thoughts.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far