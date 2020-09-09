NXT Super Tuesday II saw the crowning of a new NXT Champion as Finn Balor defeated Adam Cole to win the title for the second time in his career. The two Superstars were part of last week's Fatal-4-Way 60-minute Ironman match, also involving Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

With that match ending in a tie with two wins each for Cole and Balor, the two took on each other this week to determine the new champion, and it was Balor who claimed his throne at the top after a super 1916 of the top rope.

Soon after his title victory, WWE Hall of Famer and NXT's Senior Producer Triple H sent out a congratulatory tweet to the new NXT Champion. Check out his tweet below.

Through different eras, a changing brand, and bringing @WWENXT to places it’s never been before ... and where it’s going next... @FinnBalor IS #WWENXT.

Congratulations!!! #NXTSuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/ZEoY6FLSlb — Triple H (@TripleH) September 9, 2020

Finn Balor is a two-time NXT Champion

Finn Balor is now a two-time NXT Champion in the brand's history, only the third man to achieve this honor after Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe. Balor's first NXT title reign started in 2015 when he defeated Kevin Owens at 'The Beast in The East' in Japan. He held on to the title for a massive 292 days before losing it to Joe.

With Finn Balor as the NXT Champion, interesting things are bound to happen on WWE's black and gold brand.