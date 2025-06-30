Triple H reacts to Finn Balor and JD McDonagh winning the World Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW; sends a message to The Judgment Day

Triple H sent a message to The Judgment Day after Finn Balor and JD McDonagh won the WWE World Tag Team Championship on RAW tonight.

Finn Balor and McDonagh defeated The New Day members Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to become two-time champions. Their first reign was a year ago when they defeated Awesome Truth on Monday Night RAW, with the help of Liv Morgan.

On X/Twitter, Triple H posted a message to the newly crowned WWE World Tag Team Champions and also sent a message to The Judgment Day, who now hold multiple championships, including the WWE Intercontinental Title and the Women's Tag Team Titles.

"The Judgment Day decked out in gold…#AndNew," wrote Triple H.

Check out Triple H's post on X below:

The New Day became the World Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 41 after defeating The War Raiders. However, their reign ended on a rather disappointing note, as the now-former champions only defended their titles once, which was against The Creed Brothers and The War Raiders in a Triple Threat match.

Finn Balor is no stranger to holding tag team gold in WWE. He was previously the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion with Damian Priest before losing the titles and eventually winning the World Tag Team Titles with McDonagh.

