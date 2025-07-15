Triple H reacts to huge announcement involving SummerSlam

WWE just made a huge announcement involving SummerSlam. Triple H has now reacted to the news on social media.
Although WWE Evolution just concluded this past weekend, SummerSlam is right around the corner. This year's premium live event is set to take place across two nights for the first time ever. The show will emanate from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 2 and 3. Given that this is one of the company's big four PLEs, the promotion is looking to find an opponent for Gunther.
Hence, the sports entertainment juggernaut just announced a Gauntlet Match for tonight's episode of RAW involving CM Punk, Penta, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, and LA Knight. The winner of this match will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025.
After this announcement was made, Triple H took to social media to react to this massive news.
"The road to #SummerSlam shapes up tonight…A big #WWERaw to cap off a great weekend in@WWE," Triple H wrote.
Check out his tweet below:
It will be interesting to see who can win this Gauntlet Match and move on to face one of the most dominant superstars for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025.
Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!