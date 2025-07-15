Triple H reacts to huge announcement involving SummerSlam

WWE just made a huge announcement involving SummerSlam. Triple H has now reacted to the news on social media.

Ad

Although WWE Evolution just concluded this past weekend, SummerSlam is right around the corner. This year's premium live event is set to take place across two nights for the first time ever. The show will emanate from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 2 and 3. Given that this is one of the company's big four PLEs, the promotion is looking to find an opponent for Gunther.

Hence, the sports entertainment juggernaut just announced a Gauntlet Match for tonight's episode of RAW involving CM Punk, Penta, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, and LA Knight. The winner of this match will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

Trending

After this announcement was made, Triple H took to social media to react to this massive news.

"The road to #SummerSlam shapes up tonight…A big #WWERaw to cap off a great weekend in@WWE," Triple H wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who can win this Gauntlet Match and move on to face one of the most dominant superstars for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!