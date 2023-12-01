Triple H reacts to major WWE announcement

Triple H shared his feelings about WWE's recent major announcement concerning the Road to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year.

WWE revealed the official poster for the Royal Rumble next month and it features the top superstars of the company. Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, LA Knight, Logan Paul, and more are in the poster.

CM Punk is also featured in the poster, which confirms his first appearance at the Royal Rumble since 2014. Punk's last match with the company was the 2014 Royal Rumble as he famously walked out the next night on RAW.

Triple H, who buried the hatchet with Punk and brought him back to WWE at Survivor Series, was excited about the Road to WrestleMania 40. The head of creative shared the Royal Rumble's poster on his social media accounts.

"The Road to #WrestleMania 40 starts here," Triple H wrote.

The Royal Rumble is scheduled on January 27, 2024 at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It's the second Royal Rumble event held at Tropicana Field and the seventh Royal Rumble held in the state of Florida.

Triple H is a two-time Royal Rumble match winner

Triple H is one of nine WWE superstars in history to have won the Royal Rumble twice. His first win happened in 2002 capping off his return from a torn quad.

It took him 14 years to duplicate his success as he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the 2016 Royal Rumble match.

The build-up to the 2024 Royal Rumble started early last Monday on WWE RAW when Cody Rhodes announced his entry to the match. Fans should expect more superstars to put their names into the match, as well as several qualifying matches in the next few weeks.

Who do you think will win the Royal Rumble match next month and be in one of the main events of WrestleMania 40? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes