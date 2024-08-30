Triple H reacts one day before Bash in Berlin after Cody Rhodes' actions

Triple H has taken to X to react a day before Bash in Berlin, following Cody Rhodes' action. The star had something to say.

At Bash in Berlin, Cody Rhodes is defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. Everything is on the line, as the star asked for Owens to be the one to face him first, even though Nick Aldis apparently expected Roman Reigns to be the new challenger.

Even Owens had to be convinced, as he felt he did not deserve a shot. However, the match is happening, and despite attempts to create a rift between the two friends, Cody and Kevin are going into it on good terms for now.

Before the match, however, Cody Rhodes was in Frankfurt and addressed the crowd. He said that Triple H was on the other side of the camera and to tell him if they were ready.

"On the other side of the camera is the boss. Pretend Triple H is on the other side of the camera. You know what to do. One more time, Germany, are you ready?"

The crowd was very vocal, letting everyone know they were extremely ready, and started to cheer. The Game took X to react to it, and he said he heard them. He said that Berlin better "bring it" this weekend at the Bash in Berlin.

"I definitely hear you, #WWEFrankfurt. Berlin, you better bring it this weekend… #WWEBash," HHH wrote.

Cody Rhodes has been a major part of Triple H's WWE

Since becoming the Creative Head of WWE, The Game has had Cody Rhodes to work with.

Rhodes has become the face of the company, gaining popularity through his feud with Roman Reigns and slowly but surely becoming completely undeniable. The star won the undisputed title and has since done his job representing WWE at every location and interview he can.

With the event only a day away, Rhodes will now be doing his job again and facing down Kevin Owens to continue his dominance.

