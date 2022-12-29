Triple H reacts to the signing of "unbelievable" top star after AEW boss Tony Khan misses out

Triple H has reacted to the signing of Dragon Lee, who has confirmed that he is heading to WWE in 2023.

Lee was in action for Lucha Libre AAA, teaming up with Dralistico to win the AAA Tag Team Championships by beating FTR at Noche de Campeones. Post-match, he made the massive announcement.

Taking to Twitter, The Game sent a heartfelt message as he hyped up Lee's signing.

"An unbelievable athlete who has collected accolades and held championships across the globe… and he’s just getting started. The next chapter of @dragonlee95’s career begins with @WWENXT!" wrote Triple H.

Check out the same tweet from The Game:

Earlier this year, Lee competed in AEW when he teamed up with Rush and Andrade El Idolo to face Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

The 27-year-old was highly impressive in his AEW outing, and fans urged Tony Khan to sign him to the company. However, following La Facción Ingobernable's loss to The Elite, Rush, and Andrade betrayed Lee, only for him to never appear in AEW again.

Lee has also competed in NJPW, where he is a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. He is best known for his long-term rivalry with Hiromu Takahashi. He has also made big moves in Ring of Honor.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sports pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

Tony Khan has already signed some of WWE's biggest stars who shined under Triple H

Throughout the last couple of years, Tony Khan has signed numerous former WWE stars who made a name for themselves in WWE under Triple H.

Superstars, including Malakai Black (formerly known as Aleister Black in WWE), Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson, Saraya (FKA Paige), have all signed with AEW.

JJ Williams @JJWilliamsWON Dralistico and Dragon Lee have defeated FTR to win the AAA tag team championships. Dralistico and Dragon Lee have defeated FTR to win the AAA tag team championships. https://t.co/6F6xadUKO8

However, The Game has also brought back major talents to WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement. Stars, including Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, have been brought back to the Stamford-based company after being released due to budget cuts.

Are you excited about the signing of Dragon Lee under Triple H? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes