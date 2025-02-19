  • home icon
  Triple H reacts as two massive names confirmed to wrestle together on WWE TV after 2000+ days

Triple H reacts as two massive names confirmed to wrestle together on WWE TV after 2000+ days

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 19, 2025 03:34 GMT
Triple H (via WWE
Triple H will be inducted to the Hall of Fame this year (via WWE's YouTube channel)

WWE CCO Triple H has responded to a massive announcement by two top stars during tonight's edition of NXT. The Hardy Boyz have accepted No Quarter Catch Crew's challenge for a match on next week's edition of NXT.

On tonight's NXT, Tavion Heights, of No Quarter Catch Crew, threw a challenge at The Hardy Boyz. Shortly after, the legendary tag team accepted the challenge and the clip was shared by WWE's social media handles.

Triple H has now sent a message reacting to The Hardy Boyz accepting the No Quarter Catch Crew's challenge.

Here's what Triple H wrote on X:

"Two men who have re-defined tag-team wrestling for over 25 years. The Hardy Boyz have reached the pinnacle of our industry (and often jumped off of it) to the amazement of fans worldwide… …and they return to a @WWE ring NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT in Cincinnati."
It's been a long time since Matt and Jeff Hardy wrestled as a tag team on WWE TV. The last time the real-life brothers wrestled as a tandem on WWE television was way back in 2019. On the April 9, 2019, episode of SmackDown, the duo defeated The Usos to win the SmackDown Tag Team titles. They soon vacated the belts after Jeff Hardy injured his knee.

Edited by Harish Raj S
