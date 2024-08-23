Triple H reacts to wholesome moment from recent event

A heartfelt moment took place during a recent event. Even WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reacted to it on social media.

Fanatics Fest recently took place in New York City's Javits Center and featured several WWE Superstars. Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, and Cody Rhodes were among those who attended the event. The fans had a great time as they got to interact with their favorite stars.

Many fans also got to enter to their favorite wrestler's music. The event was a grand success and gave the fans some memorable moments. One wholesome moment took place when a young fan in a wheelchair made his entrance to Triple H's music.

The WWE Hall of Famer even couldn't stop but take to social media to react to the moment.

"Wow… what an absolute bad**s. He has great taste in entrance music, too. @FanaticsFest @Fanatics," wrote The Game.

Baron Corbin compares Triple H and Shawn Michaels' booking

It's been a while since Triple H took over creative control of WWE from Vince McMahon. Following this transition, Shawn Michaels was named the booker of NXT, and he has done an incredible job picking up where his best friend left off.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Baron Corbin, who has worked for both The Game and Shawn Michaels, noted that they both think alike and want the same things for their respective shows.

"I mean, I think the cool thing is they're fairly similar. They both have a similar mind for the show they're trying to create. They wanna have action. They wanna have car crashes. They wanna have dominant superstars. Guys that can hand out beatings and guys that can go. I think that's something that's really amazing," he said. [1:25 – 1:45]

WWE has been flourishing with Hunter at the helm, and the company is currently doing record numbers.

