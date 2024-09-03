Michael Cole is gone from WWE RAW, and Triple H has reacted. The company has replaced the veteran commentator.

For a few weeks now, it's been known that Michael Cole will be stepping aside from his role on WWE RAW. His broadcast partner, Pat McAfee, also stepped away earlier when he had to leave WWE to attend his College GameDay duties. At this time, both are expected to return to the red brand when it makes its Netflix debut next year.

However, until then, Cole will be on WWE SmackDown working with Corey Graves. Meanwhile, Wade Barrett has stepped up to replace Pat McAfee, and WWE has replaced Michael Cole with Joe Tessitore, which was initially announced.

Now, Triple H has reacted to the replacement as well. He went on to take a video with Tessitore and commented on his debut on RAW, taking up the usual spot held by Cole. The WWE CCO posted the footage of hugging Tessitore and sharing some comments with him before he went out on the red brand.

"It’s a huge night on #WWERaw tonight, and I can’t wait to hear @JoeTessESPN call all the action."

Tessitore has stepped up and has spent his first night commentating with Barrett as his partner.

