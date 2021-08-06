Triple H reacts to WWE prospect winning gold at the Olympics

Earlier today, WWE prospect and NCAA Division I national champion Gable Steveson won the gold medal in Freestyle Heavyweight Wrestling in the 2020 Summer Olympics. This marks his first-ever Olympic gold medal.

Moments ago, Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate the 21-year old on winning gold at the Olympics:

"A GOLD-MEDAL celebration!!! Congratulations to Gable Steveson on his performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Focused until the last second, another Gold Medal for USA Wrestling and Team USA," Triple H tweeted.

A GOLD-MEDAL celebration!!!

Congratulations to @GableSteveson on his performance at the #TokyoOlympics. Focused until the last second, another gold meal for @USAWrestling and #TeamUSA!!!! https://t.co/3ngH9Mrbok — Triple H (@TripleH) August 6, 2021

Is Gable Steveson on his way to WWE?

Gable Steveson at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver

Gable Steveson has practiced with Brock Lesnar in the past and considers the Beast Incarnate a mentor. The gold medalist might be the next to make a jump to professional wrestling following the footsteps of Brock Lesnar in WWE.

Steveson has also previously mentioned his interest in the company and has even been seen at WWE shows in the recent past. He was pictured alongside Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns backstage at this year's WrestleMania and was in attendance at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver.

Amidst rumors and reports surrounding Steveson possibly making a move to WWE, he addressed the situation himself on Twitter last month:

"I will announce if I will return to College Wrestling or go pro after the Olympic Games!" Steveson tweeted.

I will announce if I will return to College Wrestling or go pro after the Olympic Games! 🙏🏽 — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) July 2, 2021

Another former WWE star who had a similar career trajectory to that of Steveson was WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Angle was also an NCAA Division I champion, later winning a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Olympics with a broken neck.

If Steveson joins WWE, he will be a major attraction given his success outside professional wrestling. Do you think Gable Steveson is heading to WWE soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Watch: Triple H comments on the success of WWE NXT:

Edited by Prem Deshpande