Triple H receives public warning from 37-year-old WWE Superstar

A popular WWE star had a blunt message for Triple H during Night One of WrestleMania 41. Naomi, aka Trinity Fatu, warned The Game and told him to "proceed with caution" after her match with Jade Cargill on WrestleMania Saturday.

On Night One of The Show of Shows, Jade Cargill extended her undefeated WrestleMania streak to 2-0 by beating Naomi. Shortly after, WWE CCO Triple H took to X to respond to the big win and heaped praise on both female stars.

Naomi wasn't too happy with the post and sent a warning to The Game. Check out her post below:

"Sir! Respectfully… Proceed with Caution ⚠️."

Naomi was the one who attacked Jade Cargill backstage months ago on WWE SmackDown. The mystery was solved earlier this year when Cargill came back during the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and attacked Naomi inside the hellish structure.

The two female stars then kicked off a heated feud on WWE SmackDown and also took shots at each other on social media for weeks on end.

Tonight, Cargill picked up a massive win over Naomi in what was her second 'Mania victory. It remains to be seen what's next for Cargill following her big win over Naomi.

