WWE Hall of Famer claims Triple H is not credited enough for his work as a heel

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that the recently retired Triple H doesn't get the credit he deserves for the work he has put in as a heel.

Today, The Game is loved by fans all over the world. However, there've been many moments throughout Hunter's career when he's been the embodiment of evil, from attacking his best friend Shawn Michaels to being the corporate boss lauding over the entire roster.

Speaking on his podcast Hall of Fame, Booker T said many don't give Hunter the respect and credit he deserves as a bad guy despite his numerous roles as a top villain in WWE:

“A lot of people don’t want to give that credit. Just being able to flat out say, ‘yeah, he was a huge reason guys like The Rock and Stone Cold did as well as they did.’ Because they had an ultimate rival in...Triple H. Then just think about some of the matches Triple H had with The Undertaker. Those matches right there alone, I just give credit where credit is due to the guys that laid the foundations.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

ESPN @espn Triple H officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition while on @FirstTake Triple H officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition while on @FirstTake. https://t.co/oWWCwrFq6t

Regardless of some individuals' views towards The Cerebral Assassin's role as a heel, there's no doubt Hunter Hearst Helmsley's wrestling career will live on as one of the greatest of all time.

Booker T on his WrestleMania 19 match with Triple H

One of the biggest matches going into WrestleMania 19 was for the World Heavyweight Championship between champion Triple H and Booker T.

Given his rise in WWE at the time, many believed Booker would leave 'Mania 19 with gold around his waist.

However, The Game ended up retaining the title. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said many WWE writers said he should've won:

“The thing about that match [at WrestleMania 19], of course the ending wasn’t what most of the majority of fans were wanting. So many people wanted me to win that night. I remember a couple of the office guys said, ‘Book you should have won tonight.’ Well, you wrote it. You had a piece of it, why didn’t you speak up?” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Discussion:



Do you think Booker T should’ve beaten Triple H for the World Title at WrestleMania 19? Discussion: Do you think Booker T should’ve beaten Triple H for the World Title at WrestleMania 19? https://t.co/dVPDGLqnAF

The result of this contest is one of the biggest 'what if's?' in WWE history. Although Booker T eventually won the title a few years later, a win against Triple H at The Grandest Stage of Them All could've propelled his star power even further.

