Former WWE Superstar on working with Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano has revealed what it was like to work with Triple H and Shawn Michaels during his time with the company.

During his six years in WWE, Gargano was a mainstay of NXT. Triple H and Shawn Michaels were in-charge of WWE's third brand during the aforementioned period. The DX original's predominant role in NXT was that of producing matches and storylines for the former Black and Gold brand.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Johnny Gargano praised the minds of both The Game and Shawn Michaels when putting together a match.

“Triple H has a tireless work ethic,” Johnny said. “He and Shawn are both just great at like the small details and great at seeing the big picture itself, as well. It was always great to be able to pick Shawn and Hunter’s brains. Hunter is so good at making finishing stretches mean so much more. Look at my matches with Andrade. We had it going a certain way, but Hunter was kind of sitting there hearing it and he was like, ‘how about this? How about this? How about this?’ And he made it ten times better." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

With the guidance of both The Game and The Heartbreak Kid, Johnny Wrestling was able to become one of the most popular stars in NXT history.

Triple H symbolically retired at WrestleMania

Since Triple H's last match in 2019, fans had been specualting as to when The Game would make his triumphant return to the ring.

With WrestleMania taking place a few weeks ago, The Cerebral Assassin finally addressed the rumors surrounding his career. Sadly, Hunter revealed that he had chosen to retire from the ring due to a severe heart condition.

However, the COO of WWE gave fans one last moment in the ring to remember as the King of Kings opened Night Two of WrestleMania. The 14-time world champion symbolically left his boots in the ring to signal retirement from active competition.

Despite Hunter choosing to step away from the ring as a wrestler, fans can undoubtedly still expect to see plenty of The Game on their screens for years to come.

