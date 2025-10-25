Triple H refused major WWE match until Vince McMahon stepped in

Triple H once refused a major WWE match until Vince McMahon stepped in. Before his current role as the company's Chief Content Officer, The Game remained a dominant name in the main event scene.

During the Ruthless Aggression Era, HHH was a big presence on RAW as part of the Evolution stable. While he feuded with many top names during this time, he had a rather unique rivalry with former WWE star Nick Dinsmore, aka Eugene.

Eugene was portrayed as a controversial character who struggled with learning difficulties and was not intellectually strong. While he shared the ring with many names, he also had a memorable feud with Triple H in 2004.

This led to a big match for Dinsmore against the Cerebral Assassin at SummerSlam 2004. HHH prevailed in the contest after William Regal's help, but he was initially reluctant to wrestle Dinsmore at the event.

On his YouTube channel Eugene Behind the Scenes, Dinsmore revealed that the 14-time WWE World Champion wasn't keen on the match.

"The behind the scenes is that Triple H did not want to wrestle Eugene at SummerSlam. Now Triple H had nothing against me personally that I know of. But he felt like the Triple H character, the payoff for all of the heat that he had gotten on Eugene, Triple H didn't feel like it was going to pay off with a match with Eugene," he said.

According to Dinsmore, he couldn't understand why that would be the case since the crowd was behind him and wanted to see him get the better of a heel like HHH for once.

Eventually, Vince McMahon had to step in and ensure that the match went ahead.

"He didn't want to wrestle me. And it was Vince McMahon who said, 'No, the payoff the payoff is in the match at SummerSlam, Triple H, and Eugene.' Vince was the one who thought that, that was the payoff, and it was good for me," Dinsmore revealed.

You can watch the interview below:

Triple H put Eugene over in their next match

Two weeks after their match at SummerSlam, The Game faced Eugene again. They competed on RAW in a No Disqualification match.

The match ended with Eugene beating the King of Kings thanks to Randy Orton. They would face each other again, this time in a Steel Cage match the very next week, and on this occasion, HHH came out on top.

Even though the character of Eugene divided opinion, it did end up having some memorable moments in WWE.

