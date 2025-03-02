Triple H refuses to make major change after WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 raised more than a few questions, and Triple H did his best to answer as many as possible. However, The Game was reluctant about one thing in particular and refused to make a major change to the product.

Ad

Lately, WWE Premium Live Events are getting an extension by becoming two-night events. SummerSlam is the prime example of this, as the company announced two two-night events in advance. It won't be a surprise if more shows join the list, but Triple H recently refused to make a major change to the format.

During the Elimination Chamber Post-Show Press Conference, Triple H addressed a question from the reporter when he was asked if more PLEs could become two-night events. The Game started with a joke that he can't do two-night events every month, but he explained his decision behind rejecting the idea, as it would eventually take the special quality out of the events if it happens every month.

Ad

Trending

"I'm not doing two-night pay-per-views once a month. That's just too much. (...) Look, stadium shows, when we have events that can be in stadium shows, Elimination Chamber is historically not a stadium show, and here we are tonight, right? We're on a hell of a run right now. So, when we can do the biggest business we can do, there's just some moments where you feel like this is going to be big, this needs to be bigger than the arena. That said, not everything can be here. Not every episode or PLE can be here, right? If you do, they're just not special." (From 49:41 to 50:30)

Ad

Ad

Triple H is set to enter WWE Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania 41

A few years ago, Triple H entered the illustrious list alongside his friends when D-Generation X was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, The Game didn't receive his solo induction as he had already retired from in-ring competition.

Earlier this year, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels decided to change that and had a surprise for Triple H at one of their town hall meetings. The two legends revealed that The Cerebral Assassin will enter this year's Hall of Fame in Las Vegas.

Ad

Ad

Later, Stephanie McMahon appeared on the stage to congratulate her husband. A few weeks later, Michelle McCool was also announced as one of the veterans who would enter the illustrious list at the event.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback