Triple H is responsible for bringing back a WWE legend; the veteran has reacted

Triple H is in charge of WWE's creative department and has been responsible for most of the changes in the past year. He recently brought back a legend.

Lilian Garcia returned on WWE RAW this week after years away from the business. She was backstage with Samantha Irvin and later came out to announce in the style of days long past. It was a big moment for the legendary ring announcer, who worked as the main voice for announcing stars for 10 years and then another five years later.

Since leaving the company in 2016, she has occasionally returned to the promotion. She appeared in 2017 and 2018. However, after July 22, 2019, Garcia stayed away from the company for the most part. In the longest gap the company had seen from her since she first arrived in 1999, the legend was not a part of any show for five years.

Finally, this week, on the May 13 edition of RAW, Lilian Garcia was brought back to the company for a special appearance. Now, she has spoken up about the experience and said that only one man was responsible for making the special moment happen: Triple H. On Instagram, she thanked The Game for his role in bringing her back to the company.

"This past Monday would not have happened without this man, @tripleh!! Thank you Paul. 😊," Garcia wrote.

Triple H has been busy making WWE ready for the coming King and Queen of the Ring event

As the creative head of WWE, Triple H has many responsibilities, including making sure that the promotion is ready for special events.

The tournament is in full flow now, with SmackDown set to host the last two quarterfinal matches before the semifinals take place next week.

The winners of the semifinals will compete in the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament finals in Saudi Arabia.

The show is also shaping up to be quite big, with both the WWE and United States titles on the line as Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul face each other in what could become a Winner-Takes-All match.