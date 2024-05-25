Triple H is responsible for making dangerous WWE star safer in the ring, feels former manager (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels Triple H played an important role in improving Nia Jax's in-ring skills. The Chief Content Officer is currently in charge of the creative process for the company.

During her early years in WWE, Nia Jax wasn't exactly the best in-ring technician. This led to a few freak accidents where a few stars got injured while in the ring with her. However, the Irresistible Force has been a dominant presence on the WWE roster since her return to the company and is now poised to win the Queen of the Ring tournament after she defeated Bianca Belair in the semifinals this week on SmackDown.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell detailed that Triple H possibly made the decision to help Nia work a safer style. He stated that WWE was highly invested in Jax and worked hard to make her a reliable performer in the ring.

"See, her big criticism was that he hurt people. But Triple H said, 'We gotta fix that. We can't have this specimen of a talent just sitting there doing nothing. So we can correct that.' So you can tell they have done a lot of work on her. If this Triple H's stamp is on her, the last thing he wants is for her to fail. And she's not gonna fail, you can tell how much work they put into her." [13:00 onwards]

During the same conversation, Mantell pointed out that Nia had adopted a slow pace in the ring of late and was working much safer. He also mentioned that she is connected to a great bloodline and is destined for success in the company.

It will be interesting to see if Nia Jax can eventually win the Queen of the Ring tournament this Saturday.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling. Check out her comments below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback