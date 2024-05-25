  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Triple H is responsible for making dangerous WWE star safer in the ring, feels former manager (Exclusive)

Triple H is responsible for making dangerous WWE star safer in the ring, feels former manager (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified May 25, 2024 06:12 GMT
Triple H is in Saudi Arabia for the King and Queen of the Ring
Triple H is in Saudi Arabia for the King and Queen of the Ring

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels Triple H played an important role in improving Nia Jax's in-ring skills. The Chief Content Officer is currently in charge of the creative process for the company.

During her early years in WWE, Nia Jax wasn't exactly the best in-ring technician. This led to a few freak accidents where a few stars got injured while in the ring with her. However, the Irresistible Force has been a dominant presence on the WWE roster since her return to the company and is now poised to win the Queen of the Ring tournament after she defeated Bianca Belair in the semifinals this week on SmackDown.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell detailed that Triple H possibly made the decision to help Nia work a safer style. He stated that WWE was highly invested in Jax and worked hard to make her a reliable performer in the ring.

"See, her big criticism was that he hurt people. But Triple H said, 'We gotta fix that. We can't have this specimen of a talent just sitting there doing nothing. So we can correct that.' So you can tell they have done a lot of work on her. If this Triple H's stamp is on her, the last thing he wants is for her to fail. And she's not gonna fail, you can tell how much work they put into her." [13:00 onwards]
youtube-cover

During the same conversation, Mantell pointed out that Nia had adopted a slow pace in the ring of late and was working much safer. He also mentioned that she is connected to a great bloodline and is destined for success in the company.

It will be interesting to see if Nia Jax can eventually win the Queen of the Ring tournament this Saturday.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling. Check out her comments below.

youtube-cover

LMAO. Check out who just called Becky Lynch 'tiny' RIGHT HERE

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी