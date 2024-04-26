Triple H could reunite popular WWE stable, according to wrestling veteran, with a twist

WWE's new era under Triple H's creative leadership has been thriving and breaking records set by the old regime. However, a wrestling veteran believes that a popular stable might reunite under the new regime with a major twist.

Several old and popular gimmicks were given a second chance under The Game's leadership. While some worked, others tanked or were scrapped from the main roster. The Way was hugely over during the then-Black and Gold brand and got split under the old regime.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan spoke about several stars turning heel on the brand, including Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Indi Hartwell, and Candice LeRae. He also stated that management is fond of these stars and could be the reason behind reforming the popular group.

"I'm kind of glad that somebody turned heel. I'm glad all these people are turning heel (...) I hope because they really like [Johnny] Gargano and [Tommaso] Ciampa and Indi Hartwell and [Candice] LeRae. I wonder if they're going to put them together again like they had them in NXT, but they've been there a year and none of them are over." [9:20 - 10:00]

The twist would be Tommaso Ciampa's addition to the stable, as he was not part of the original stable and would replace Austin Theory if the faction is reunited.

Konnan applauds Triple H's WWE regime for improvements in production quality

The new and improved production quality of the weekly shows has blown away fans. The audience had positive feedback towards these changes as they made the product feel new and different.

A majority of fans gave credit to Triple H's new regime that took over a while back. Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan also praised The King of Kings's new regime for bringing positive changes to WWE's weekly products.

"Bro, they've been doing some different stuff now that's really cool. Look, Vince [McMahon] was a genius, right? Now, Hunter [Triple H] came in and he has a different vision, but that doesn't stop all the things that Vince came up with and built." [4:28 - 5:20]

It will be interesting to see what the management has in store for the fans in the coming months.

