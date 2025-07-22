Triple H reunites major WWE faction quietly on RAW

Triple H has now reunited a major WWE faction on RAW. The entire thing happened very quietly, after months of them being split up.Asuka had to leave WWE TV last year after an injury. Soon after that, Dakota Kai was also dealing with injury issues, as was Kairi Sane, with all the stars out of action. The Damage CTRL group was quietly disbanded, and it was all about IYO SKY. Even when Asuka came back, she made it clear that Damage CTRL was in the past. Soon, though, she still reunited with Kairi Sane and formed the Kabuki Warriors, when she had not extended that same courtesy to IYO SKY in the past.Triple H has now decided to reunite them. He is the head of WWE creative, and all such decisions go through him.On WWE RAW tonight, though, the company has quietly put the faction back together. They discussed their goal of having the Kabuki Warriors hold the Women's Tag Team Championship, while IYO could hold the Women's World title.&quot;The Kabuki Warriors will be Tag Team Champions,&quot; said IYO SKY.Kairi went on to add about IYO immediately after.&quot;And IYO SKY will be Women's World Champion again.&quot;The group are now back together again, and it remains to be seen what plans Triple H has for them.