Triple H reveals that another huge record has been broken in France after just 4 weeks

Triple H and the rest of the WWE roster arrived in Lyon, France, for a two-night special, SmackDown and Backlash 2024. Just four weeks after a huge record was set, it has been shattered in Lyon.

WrestleMania season, particularly Mania week, was filled with record after record. Both the SmackDown before and the RAW after WrestleMania 40 set new records for the highest-grossing in the respective brands' history.

Just four weeks after the highest-grossing SmackDown of all time, Lyon, France shattered that record as Triple H revealed that the SmackDown before Backlash is now the highest-grossing in the blue brand's history.

"Tonight’s event in Lyon, France is officially the highest-grossing #SmackDown of all time, breaking a record set just 4 weeks ago in Philly ahead of #WrestleMania XL. Can’t wait to see what the @WWEUniverse brings to #WWEBacklash tomorrow, streaming live at 1pm ET @peacock," he wrote.

Triple H has been leading WWE along with Nick Khan in what has been the most prosperous era in the company's history. Even creatively, things have been incredible as WrestleMania 40 was considered by many to be the best WrestleMania in history.

The Game tweeted a couple of hours before this showcasing what a fan saw. The fan's watch revealed that there was a noise level warning due to how loud Lyon was.

It's a great time to be a wrestling fan.

