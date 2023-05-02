Triple H reveals his decision about Brock Lesnar's future status on the RAW before Backlash 2023

There were a lot of questions about what Triple H would do about Brock Lesnar's brand status. On the latest episode of RAW, The Game finally announced The Beast Incarnate's status ahead of Backlash 2023.

Lesnar is set to go up against Cody Rhodes at Backlash on May 6 after betraying the latter on the RAW after WrestleMania. They were set to face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event of the show, but that did not take place. Since the announcement of the Draft, speculation about The Beast's future has been rife.

During the first round of the second night of the WWE Draft, The Game revealed that Brock Lesnar will be a free agent and not exclusive to one brand. This is huge news heading into his match at Backlash 2023 against Cody Rhodes.

It's probably the best way to handle Lesnar going forward, especially since he only has a few matches on his reported one-year deal. The first of those few matches will happen this weekend at Backlash against Cody Rhodes.

Lesnar has been exclusive to brands before, but many believe that it isn't the right way to utilize him as he is a part-timer and a special attraction.

Brock Lesnar being a free agent could mean that he will be going after the new World Heavyweight Title that Triple H recently announced. He can't ever go up against Roman Reigns again as long as the latter is champion, but he can go for the new world title.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will book Brock Lesnar going forward.

