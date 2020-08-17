Triple H reveals the difficulties WWE face due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Triple H was recently interviewed by Sony Sports. During the interview, 'The Game' Triple H was asked about the difficulties faced by WWE in putting on shows in an empty arena. He also opened up about the problems WWE Superstars faced in such a situation:

It was very difficult. You know, first and foremost, from a performer's standpoint, everything we do is for you. Every motion that you make, every nuance, every slam, every dive off the top, all of it, you're doing it for fan reaction and the reaction of the WWE Universe. And without them there, it's really difficult. Tough to have that adrenaline, tough to have that energy, tough to have that excitement for the performers. You don't have that feedback cycle so even as you're creating the storylines, the week to week, it's hard to say this is working this isn't. It's your guess, it's your feelings but there's no crowd reaction to tell you people went crazy for this, they didn't go crazy for that. So that's different.

Triple H on WWE's technical difficulties due to COVID-19

Triple H also opened up about the technical difficulties WWE faced to continue putting out a product, including keeping everyone who worked there safe.

Triple H then spoke about why it was important for WWE to continue putting out a product during these difficult times:

From the technical side of it, it's been extremely different. First and foremost for us has been the safety and the well being and the health of the talent and our staff and everybidy that's part of it. So, you know, we had to do everything possible to keep them safe. We've been lucky and we've been able to do that. We've worked with state and government officials. We've worked with the top medical staff and professionals around the world so we can do that in a safe way possible and not take unnecessary risks and still put out a product. And we felt very passionately, right from the top, from Vince McMahon to all the way down, that it was our duty to continue to entertain our fans, continue to put out a product. It might not be perfect, it might not be exactly what they want but to put out something, to give them that escape, to take their mind off everything that's going on in the world right now because people really need it.

WWE ThunderDome, featuring a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras, takes WWE fans’ viewing experience to an unprecedented level starting Friday on #SmackDown, kicking off #SummerSlam Weekend! https://t.co/24IrawOj8a — WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2020

