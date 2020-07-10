Triple H reveals former WWE NXT Superstars are eager to return

Triple H talks about how WWE NXT is a place that a lot of Superstars want to come to at the moment.

Sasha Banks, Bayley, Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, and others are always eager to return to WWE NXT.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

Seth Rollins was the first-ever WWE NXT Champion and worked with Triple H on the main brand

Triple H is the WWE official who has been in charge of changing the wrestling business as we know it today. For a long time, WWE and Independent Wrestling never went hand-in-hand. The world's largest promotion stuck to their style, which was very different from what hardcore wrestling fans wanted to see. However, Triple H took it upon himself to change this situation and when he was in charge of WWE NXT, changed the way Superstars wrestled there, and also brought on board quite a lot of Independent performers who found themselves finally able to get to WWE.

In a recent interview with Yahoo!, Triple H talked about WWE NXT and revealed the family bonding that existed within Superstars of his promotion. The Game went on to say that more often than not, even if WWE NXT Superstars left the brand and went to RAW or SmackDown, they were always willing to come back to the brand and even asked to do so.

Triple H on WWE Superstars wanting to come back to NXT

Triple H revealed that the attitude that WWE Superstars had about NXT was the same that former students had about their old colleges, and they were always ready to come back and wrestle.

"It’s something special when people are a part of it. It always reminds me of the pride people have in their college. When you graduate from college you have spent four years of your life there, that’s always your school, you’re proud of it, you wear the sweatshirts, you support the teams, still go to games. I think NXT is like that for a lot of talent. Sasha and Bayley call all of the time asking if they can come down [to Florida] and work. They’re on different brands, so I have to work within the creative components of what they already have, but I see it all the time."

Triple H mentioned that Charlotte coming back to WWE NXT and wrestling there regularly had been her idea, and mentioned that Kevin Owens had also been asking to let him back to WWE NXT for a long time as well.

"Kevin Owens competing for NXT last year in WarGames was something he had been on me about forever, about wanting to come down and do something. Almost everyone who comes through the door and then leaves is asking if they can come back and be a part of it again. You can see it and feel it in the afternoon when they walk in."