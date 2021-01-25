Triple H reveals his future as an in-ring competitor

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H appeared on Monday Night RAW a couple of weeks ago. He was announced as a last-minute replacement after news broke out that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had tested positive for COVID-19 and was kept in isolation. Triple H not just appeared on RAW, but also wrestled in the main event of the show against Randy Orton.

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Triple H revealed his status as an in-ring competitor and whether fans can see him back in the ring again.

"You never say never in WWE. We had an opportunity and moment in time where Drew Mcintyre was found to be Covid positive and could not appear as he was in quarantine. I got the call. Every time you get the opportunity to show up in front of WWE fans, even though not in person, you hate to pass up on that opportunity. As far as a one-off is concerned, we’ll see but right now I am focused on Superstar Spectacle. We’ll see as far as me stepping back in the ring."

Triple H missed last year's WrestleMania

A 14-time world champion in WWE, Triple H has transitioned into a part-time wrestler for many years now. Yet, he has returned on time for WrestleMania season and has been one of the biggest attractions for WWE's biggest show of the year. However, Triple H missed last year's WrestleMania 36, raising doubts over whether his in-ring career was over. It is to be seen whether Triple H has a feud on the Road to WrestleMania this year.

Do you think Triple H will wrestle at WrestleMania 37? Who do you want him to wrestle? Sound off your predictions in the comments section below.