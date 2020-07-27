Triple H reveals the future of WWE NXT UK

The future of WWE NXT UK has been on hold for a long time now. Ever since the pandemic started, WWE had to shut down the show and have not been able to hold TV tapings for the weekly show. The pandemic has hit WWE NXT UK especially hard and combined with the fact that several roster members had a number of accusations leveled against them, the future of NXT UK has been hanging in the balance. Triple H, the man behind the expansion of the WWE NXT brand, has now addressed the issues surrounding the roster in the recent shareholder's meeting.

WWE NXT UK's future revealed by Triple H

Dave Meltzer commented back in April in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the status of NXT UK was uncertain and no one really knew what was going on. Now, however, the situation has changed, as Triple H revealed during the WWE's annual shareholder meeting, Triple H revealed that there was some positive news.

“The London Performance Center has been inactive since March, thereabouts, due to the COVID-19 issues. We work with local and government officials they’re all the time and are monitoring constantly, and are looking forward to when talent can get back to training. I know they’re all anxious to do it, and hopefully that’ll be in the near future. We’re also working with our partners there on solutions and ways that we can get back to creating fresh in-ring content as soon as possible for the NXT UK brand. Again, all of that relies on us being able to do that safely — as the safety and health of our talent come first and foremost. But as soon as that is something that we can safely do, we will be back up and running.” - h/t WrestleNomics

With WWE and Triple H working on bringing back the NXT UK brand with in-ring content, the fans can certainly look to have the show back sometime in the near future. However, even when they come back, with WWE releasing Ligero, Travis Banks, and Jack Gallagher due to accusations, and other Superstars also facing accusations, WWE may need to develop fresh talent for their roster.

Triple H could bring in more NXT talent to NXT UK when it is possible until the brand can get back on its feet.