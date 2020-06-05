Triple H reveals how he got the NXT TakeOver: In Your House idea

Triple H and his team at NXT have had their creative juices flowing

Triple H seems excited about NXT TakeOver: In Your House

The King of Kings

Triple H has had his hands full since he has transitioned from the role of a WWE Superstar to backstage management. He has driven NXT to greater heights and with every passing episode, the show garners more number of fans. NXT has grown leaps and bounds since Triple H has taken over the brand. He has transitioned NXT from WWE's developmental brand to another premier show by the promotion.

Triple H on NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT was in an interview with Triple H. The game was answering many questions and one question that popped up was regarding the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV. He was asked how the idea came across and he answered the following way,

HHH says the In Your House idea came about largely because of Covid-19 and everyone being stuck in their house.



"It could definitely become something that comes back. If it's as good as I think it's gonna be, I think people will demand it." — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 4, 2020

It looks like the creative juices are flowing well in the WWE team. It was mighty bright of them to pick up the old PPV name and use it this time around. Triple H has also confirmed that if this PPV goes well, we may see another edition of it soon enough.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House match card

NXT TakeOver: In Your House airs this Sunday on June 7th. Be sure to catch it live to witness your favorite NXT Superstars in action. This is what the match card looks like.

Would you mind if we came over on Sunday? Our Superstars are more than prepared to TAKE OVER.



🏠 #WWENXT #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/rRGLvCvJOG — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 4, 2020

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett

Advertisement

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai (Women's NXT Championship match)

Mia Yim, Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai & Raquel González

Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest

Keith Lee (c) vs. Johnny Gargano (NXT North American Championship match)

Adam Cole (c) vs. The Velveteen Dream (NXT Championship match)

Even though Triple H enjoys his role as an executive in WWE, he has made sporadic appearances to wrestle a few WWE Superstars. The Game also had a run as WWE World Heavyweight Champion back in 2016, when he returned at the Royal Rumble. He entered as the final entrant and eliminated Dean Ambrose to win the Title that was defended by Roman Reigns in the 30 man Royal Rumble match.